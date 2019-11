Injured Man Taken To Hospital In Spain

Written by YGTV Team on 08 November 2019 .

The 19-year-old local man who suffered critical injuries in Mid Harbour Estate was yesterday conveyed to Clinica Quiron in Palmones for specialist medical attention.

The RGP is investigating the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

The RGP reiterates its message to the public to refrain from making insensitive comments in social media.