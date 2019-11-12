University Lecture Looks At Small Jewish Communities Across The World

Written by YGTV Team on 12 November 2019 .

The University of Gibraltar launches the sixth series of its Gibraltar History Lectures this Friday with a talk about small Jewish communities.

Israeli businesswoman, journalist and professional researcher Ayelet Mamo Shay will be delivering a talk that covers her research into small Jewish communities. Ayelet moved to Gibraltar from Israel and is now the Co-Founder of Benefit Business Solutions and the Chairwoman of the Gibraltar-Israel Chamber of Commerce (Gibrael).

Talking about Friday’s lecture, Ayelet said, “It is an honour to launch the latest series of Gibraltar History Lectures. My talk will take people on a journey across the world, comparing the Gibraltar Jewish community to other small Jewish communities in an attempt to understand the secrets of its success as well as examine the challenges faced by other communities and discover how they have evolved”.

This talk forms part of the sixth series of Gibraltar History Lectures which is dedicated to the memory of Willy Serfaty, staunch Gibraltarian and passionate historian. This latest series includes a guided tour of the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery. For a full schedule of events, visit www.unigib.edu.gi