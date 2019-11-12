Exercise Rocky Pigeon Takes Place Tomorrow

Written by YGTV Team on 12 November 2019 .

Elements of HQBF and other agencies will be taking part in a routine exercise to test the MOD’s preparedness in the event of an incident at the nuclear berth. The exercise will take place tomorrow Wednesday 13 November.

As in previous years, this will include ‘real time’ scenarios which will take place on the MOD estate and in particular the South Mole. Evacuation alarms may be sounded during the exercise and emergency service vehicles may be seen moving around the area. Members of the public can be re-assured that this exercise is a necessary part of our routine training and there is no need for them to take any action on hearing the alarms.