Port Authority Attends Conference In Singapore

Written by YGTV Team on 14 November 2019 .

The Gibraltar Port Authority recently attended the inaugural Bunker Fuel & Ballast Water Compliance Conference in Singapore.

This event offered the opportunity for more than 100 representatives and specialists from the global marine sector to discuss the practical impact, best practices and contingency measures, following the adoption of the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) 0.5% sulphur cap regulations by 1 January 2020 and the Ballast Water Management Convention, already ratified by 80% of the global merchant fleet for the requirement to install a Ballast Water Management System on ships after September 2019.

Manuel Tirado, CEO and Captain of the Port attended the event on behalf of the Gibraltar Port Authority and was joined by Peninsula Petroleum Limited, one of the Port’s bunker operators. He also took the opportunity to meet with Singapore based ship owners and managers in the margins of the conference and was delighted with the feedback received about Gibraltar Port.

Minister Gilbert Licudi, Minister for the Port, commented that attendance at an event such as this allowed the Port Authority to engage with specialists from Asia, the Middle East and the South Pacific, regions which were not always represented at European and Mediterranean events and offered the opportunity to promote Gibraltar to a more diverse audience.