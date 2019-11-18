Lord Patten Visits University Of Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 18 November 2019 .

The Minister for Education, Gilbert Licudi, and the University’s Vice-Chancellor, Catherine Bachleda, welcomed Lord Patten to the University this past weekend.

Lord Patten was in Gibraltar to participate in the Gibraltar Literary Festival. He was interviewed by Nick Higham in an event delivered to a packed audience at the Convent entitled An Audience with Chris Patten.

During his visit to the University, Lord Patten was given a presentation on the establishment and progress of the University since it opened in 2015. He was able to see the range of courses, at undergraduate and post-graduate level, as well as professional development programmes, which are being delivered at the University. Lord Patten was also give an insight on the Maritime Academy at the University which will be offering Maritime Science degrees as from September 2020.

The Minister and the Vice-Chancellor then gave Lord Patten a tour of the University and its facilities.



Lord Patten, who was a Secretary of State in Margaret Thatcher’s Government, European Commissioner for External Relations, the last Governor of Hong Kong and is currently the Chancellor of the University of Oxford, seemed extremely pleased, and indeed impressed, by what he saw and heard about the University of Gibraltar.