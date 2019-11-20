Veteran's Daughter Visits Gibraltar

Recently, Rita and Phil Saunders came to Gibraltar on a trip hosted by the Royal Engineers Association (REA) Gibraltar Branch.

Rita is the daughter of a recently deceased World War II Royal Engineer veteran who served in Gibraltar - Sapper Roy Bacon.

Sapper Roy Bacon enlisted in the Royal Engineers on 7 May 1937, serving until 28 May 1946. He served in Gibraltar during the Second World War between 5 November 1938 and 14 May 1943. On retirement Roy met and married his wife in Belgium, before emigrating to Canada where they finally settled.

As part of a Mediterranean cruise, Rita and Phil took the opportunity to explore Gibraltar. As a surprise for Rita, Phil got in touch with Major Simon Andrews to investigate the possibility of visiting areas her father would be known. Major Andrews, The President of the REA Branch and one of only five serving Sappers left on ‘The Rock’ agreed to arrange the visit.

Rita and Phil arrived on the cruise liner Celebrity Reflection at the North Arm of the Cruise Liner terminal and were met by four members of the REA - Major Andrews, Warrant Officer 1 Chris Hatchard, Mr Phil Bennett and Mr Buck Sheppard. Phil Bennett and Buck Sheppard then proceeded to escort the visitors around Gibraltar, showing them as many sites and scenes ‘papa’ may have experienced while he was here during the war. These included site visits to South Barracks, Rosia, Camp Bay and Europa before venturing into REME chambers to see the workshop where Roy may have worked.

After a tour through the Upper Rock, Rita and Phil were then taken to the Great Siege Tunnels where Major Andrews explained why Gibraltar and the Great Siege Tunnels are a major and vital part of the history of The Corps of Royal Engineers that Roy was a member of.

A visit to the World War II tunnels at Hays Level provide some context for Rita, what it would have been like for Roy in Gibraltar during the war; every photo was looked at and every exhibit was enjoyed. Time was then spent exploring the tunnels including Fordnams Accommodation before dropping down to Main Street and some vital souvenir hunting!

Before saying farewell and making sure Rita and Phil got back to the ship on time, ten members and partners of the REA Branch met the visitors in Casemates for a meal and a few drinks to cement new found friends and to regale stories. Rita mentioned that ‘Papa’ remembered his days in Gibraltar fondly, never saying much about ‘the job’, mainly about his time off. The saddest story was related to Roy’s brother, he too was doing his ‘bit’ and they had not seen each other since Roy left the UK for Gibraltar. Roy got wind of his brother’s passage through the Straits, on a ship bound for Singapore. Even though they couldn’t see each other Roy still ventured to Europa to wave his brother through the Straits and wish him luck on his way; it was to be the last time Roy was to ‘see’ his brother, his ship was to be attacked further east and he was lost at sea.

Several gifts were exchanged to mark the occasion. The REA Gibraltar Branch will now, amongst other things, enjoy hot pancakes with authentic Canadian Maple Syrup and Canadian Ice Wine at the next Branch meeting! It is hoped Rita will hang the REA Branch plaque high and remember the Sapper family she met in Gibraltar, feeling the same pride Roy would have done while he served: Once a Sapper, Always a Sapper!