Gov Says Full Review Of Mental Health Act Has Already Happened

Written by YGTV Team on 21 November 2019 .

The Government has said it notes the comments made by Together Gibraltar calling for a full review of the Mental Health Act in consultation with health experts.

A Government spokesperson said: "They seem to have forgotten that this is exactly what happened in 2016 with the full support of their now leader in the Gibraltar Parliament. The investment made by this Government in resources, infrastructure and support for persons with mental health issues is without precedent in the history of Gibraltar. This will continue going forward."