Gibraltar Parliamentarians Attend 68th Westminster Seminar

Written by YGTV Team on 22 November 2019 .

Minister Vijay Dayarnani and Marlene Hassan Nahon, together with the Clerk to Parliament Paul Martinez, will be attending the 68th Westminster Seminar that is being held in London from 25th – 29th November.

This seminar is being organised by The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association UK (CPA UK) and will be attended by over 70 Commonwealth parliamentarians and clerks.

A statement follows below:

Delegates from all regions of the Commonwealth will come together to take part in the weeklong knowledge sharing programme, exploring various aspects of parliamentary democracy. Delegations from Canada, Jamaica, Tasmania, The Gambia and Malta will be amongst the participants, with over 32 Commonwealth legislatures expected to attend.

Alongside contributions from current and former UK parliamentarians and clerks, delegates from Sri Lanka, Uganda and New Zealand will also give their insight into the role of a parliamentarian in the Commonwealth.

The Seminar will also touch on current events in the UK looking at how these have impacted on the work of parliamentarians, and include a visit to the historic Guildhall for a day focussed on local governance structures.