Chief Minister Heads To Paris For OECD Global Forum

Written by YGTV Team on 25 November 2019 .

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, who holds the portfolios of Minister for Finance and Minister for International Exchange of Information, is in Paris to attend the tenth anniversary conference of the OECD Global Forum on Taxation.

Ministers for Finance from around the world will be attending this event.

Also attending with Mr Picardo are Financial Secretary Albert Mena, Commissioner of Income Tax John Lester and Finance Centre Director Jimmy Tipping.

In Mr Picardo's absence from Gibraltar, Joseph Garcia will be acting Chief Minister.