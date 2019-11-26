Gibraltar Heritage Trust 30th Anniversary Painting Competition

Written by YGTV Team on 26 November 2019 .

An exhibition to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust’s annual painting competition is on at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery at Casemates.

The Trust holds close to 300 artwork in its collection which have been accumulated over the years. The exhibition is showing 82 of them which have been selected to show a variety of sections and artists.

Their 2020 calendar, which is themed on the 30th Anniversary, is now on sale from the Trust’s Shop in John Mackintosh Square. It features 13 images of Gibraltar captured through various art mediums.

A statement follows below:

The Trust has been running a painting competition on an annual basis since 1990 with the competition going from strength to strength year on year. The winning artworks from each year are held by The Trust and the collection is a record not only of iconic historical locations but also the work of local artists, amateur to established to professional.

The paintings are a snapshot of Gibraltar’s heritage sites over the last 30 years, many of which have been re-developed, restored or repurposed in some way, yet the majority still retain their historical charm.

The aim of the competition is to capture Gibraltar’s History and Heritage and interpret this through artwork, encouraging participants to stop and really look at a historical place or building in a bid to capture its essence through artistic media. By stopping to paint or sketch a site, it gives one a chance to really study it, its appearance, main characteristics and contemplate the stories of those that may have interacted with it over the centuries.

The Trust would like to thank the sponsors that have supported the event at various intervals over the years: The Friends of Gibraltar Heritage Society, McKillopSmith, EY and Gibraltar Cultural Services.