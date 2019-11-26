Gibraltar And Tangier Cultural Exchange

Written by YGTV Team on 26 November 2019 .

A cultural exchange has been organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services between Gibraltar and Tangier.

The project will be led by Mark Montovio from the JM Memorial Foundation and the GCS Cultural Development Unit.

The first phase of the exchange will feature an art exhibition as well as visits to local educational establishments, to undertake various workshops in a wide range of humanities topics including art, music and languages.

The art exhibition ‘Tangier & Gibraltar’ will be held at the John Mackintosh Hall and will be opened to the public from the 3rd to the 13th December 2019, Monday to Friday between 9am and 9.30pm.

The exhibition will be officially opened by the Minister for Culture, John Cortes.

The Minister for Culture, John Cortes, said: “This cultural exchange is part of the Government’s manifesto commitment. I am delighted that Gibraltar Cultural Services, as part of its cultural development drive, have managed, together with the JM Memorial Foundation, to secure the participation of artists and musicians from Tangier.

“The exchange will marry both communities and integrate through culture the understanding of one another. I am very confident this exchange will be of great benefit to both artistic communities, and will be the gateway for future cultural exchanges with other small nations and neighbouring towns.”

The second phase of the project will see Gibraltarian artists and musicians reciprocate the exchange in April 2020.