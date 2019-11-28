New Four Corners Community Allotment

Commodore Tim Henry, Commander British Forces Gibraltar officially opened the Four Corners Allotment earlier this month.

A statement from the MOD follows below:

The “seed” of an idea for the community allotment was initially “planted” by the Command Community Development Manager Sally Crawford at the beginning of 2019, when the relocation of military families from Europa Point to Four Corners was underway. Sally saw the gardening project as a way of enabling current residents and new arrivals to meet and mix together. In addition, the physical and mental health benefits of gardening are well documented and Sally was keen to pass these benefits on to the residents.

Sally enlisted the help of Christine Gilder from Alameda Garden’s Community Outreach Programmes to provide horticultural guidance and the idea of a community allotment came to life.

With the project approved, the building of the allotment began in earnest and Sally started recruiting a team of willing volunteers. The Allotment Team, or A-Team as they are now known, was formed. With advice and guidance from Nicola, Alma and Jessica - the Community Support Team at HELM Point – the A-Team began applying for grants to progress the exciting project.

The A-Team were delighted to receive their first donation of £200 from Father Danny Hernandez, Command Chaplain from King’s Chapel. This was followed by grants from BFBS (£950), GAF (£800) and SSAFA (£700). Now the gardening work could really get underway.

With advice from Christine Gilder and Emerson Gonzalez, the Head Gardener at Four Corners, seeds and compost were purchased and the Community Youth Clubs took on the exciting task of growing some of the very first herbs and flowers for the Community allotment. Further planting and daily care has so far yielded the following crops this summer:

Onions

Beetroots

Red and Green Peppers

Thyme

Oregano

Purple and White Aubergines

Coriander

Mint

Purple and Green Basil

Citronella

Lavender

With the Autumn/Winter season well underway, the A-Team are hoping for more success after planting the following crops:

Cauliflower

Cabbage

Broccoli

Spinach

Artichokes

Kale

Lettuce

Leeks

Onions

Beans

Radishes

More recently, grants received by A-Team have enabled some landscaping of the area adjacent to the allotment. Along with the purchase of outdoor seating and a table, this has created a relaxing area for all of the Four Corners residents to come along and have a go at growing their own crops.