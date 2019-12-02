Heavy Rain Expected - Government Issues Advisory

The Government, in collaboration with MeteoGib, has issued a heavy rain weather advisory for this evening and tonight. The warning is valid until 8:00am tomorrow Tuesday.

The advisory sets out further details: “Further showers or more prolonged spells of heavy and perhaps thundery rain are expected to continue this evening and at times overnight, and could lead to rain accumulations of 25mm in a 6 hour period.

“Further heavy rain will add to already wet roads leading to some difficult travelling conditions at times, and which could also give a risk of local flooding in prone areas.”