Ministry Of Equality Engages With GFSB To Promote Disability Awareness

Written by YGTV Team on 09 December 2019 .

To coincide with the week on which International Day of People with Disabilities was marked, the Ministry of Equality gave a presentation, as part of its Equality Means Business strategy, to members of the GFSB on the 5th of December as part of the GFSB’s Breakfast Club initiative as an introduction to the more in depth training offered by the Ministry.

The presentation introduced members to the Disability Equality and Customer Care training seminar, which has already been offered to the public service and some private sector establishments and is now also made available to the GFSB membership.

The full seminar will be free and has a duration of only three hours. Members are encouraged to e-mail the GFSB at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if they, or any of their employees, are interested in attending. Available dates and times will be announced via the GFSB once numbers of attendees are established.

The Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said: “Gibraltar has a collective responsibility to be as socially inclusive as we possibly can. This seminar is a useful customer care learning tool that will help attendees focus on what they can do to make themselves and their businesses more inclusive to people with disabilities rather than focus on the limitations they perceive to have in achieving this. I am grateful to the GFSB for being proactive and promoting our offer of providing training to its members. In addition to it being the right thing to do, equality and inclusion also makes good business sense.”

A GFSB spokesperson said, "We are extremely happy to partner with the Ministry of Equality to make Gibraltar a more understanding and inclusive community especially amongst our members. As the Minister quite rightly points out apart from being the right thing to do, equality and inclusion also makes good business sense. We would encourage our members to take full advantage of the kind offer and sign up for the training as soon as possible. Together we can make a bigger difference than apart.”

Photo Caption: Jason Belilo from the Ministry for Equality