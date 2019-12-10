Residential Parking Temporarily Suspended Over Festive Period

Written by YGTV Team on 10 December 2019 .

The Government says it will once again temporarily suspend all Residential and District Parking Zones from Tuesday 24 December until Wednesday 1 January 2020, inclusive.

Despite this concession, the public is advised to park responsibly, as obstructing cars will be issued with a fine or removed.

For more information on the scheme during this period or to report obstructing vehicles, please call the Parking Management Hotline on 56748000.