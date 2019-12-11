Government Moves Forward On Its Dyslexia Pledge

Written by YGTV Team on 11 December 2019 .

At a meeting in No6 Convent Place, several Government departments met with the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group in order to move forward on the ‘Dyslexia Pledge’ which was made by the Chief Minister earlier this year.

The Pledge requires companies, educators and governments to value dyslexic thinking and to begin taking positive steps towards supporting it. The meeting, co- chaired by the Minister for Education, Gilbert Licudi and the Chief Secretary, Darren Grech, was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Equality, Human Resources and No6 Convent Place, as well as by members of the Dyslexia Support Group.

The Government says it has committed itself to making dyslexia awareness a “core organisational value and an issue that will be integrated into the public service reform.”