Seruya Joins Nautilus #Plastic2Paper Campaign

Written by YGTV Team on 13 December 2019 .

The first local business to join The Nautilus Project #Plastic2Paper campaign is SM Seruya. Director Shaya Seruya received the accolade awarded to the perfumery for being local pioneers in reducing their plastic footprint.

In a bid to continue their sustainability they are launching their brand new reusable tote bags this week. As the bags go on sale, Seruya have committed to donate all proceeds to The Nautilus Project to further help their marine conservation work along the Gibraltar coastline.