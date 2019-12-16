New Transport Advisory Committee

Written by YGTV Team on 16 December 2019 .

A new Transport Advisory Committee will be launched by the Minister for Transport, Vijay Daryanani, early in the new year.

The Committee will provide high level advice on Transport and Traffic related matters to the Government. It will also seek the views of stakeholders on the workings of Transport and Traffic Commissions and discuss the possible amalgamation of both.

This working group will be chaired by the Minister and will aim to include representatives from different sectors of the community, relevant associations and the general public.

The Minister would like members of the public who might be interested in forming part of this committee to e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to express their willingness to serve by no later than the 17th January 2020. Membership will be on a rotating basis.

The Minister for Business, Tourism and Transport, Vijay Daryanani said:

“Traffic and parking affects everybody on a daily basis. There are many issues that need to be discussed, our bus service, taxi service and the Environment, incorporating our Green Gibraltar policy. I want to involve as many members of the public as possible, this is a chance to participate in the decision making process. The Government will deliver its programme in full consultation and discussion with interested parties. I will listen to different views and I want to deliver on what the people want.”