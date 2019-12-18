Baggage Handling Error Blamed On Human Error And “Unusual Set Of Circumstances” - Gibair Apologises

Written by YGTV Team on 18 December 2019 .

Gibair says it has completed a full investigation into the baggage handling incident that occurred on Sunday 15th December when two EasyJet aircraft destined for Gatwick and Manchester in the UK were loaded with the incorrect luggage.

A statement continued: “The report arising from the investigation concluded that a combination of human error and an unusual set of circumstances enabled the circumvention of well tried and tested procedures that have prevented such an incident from occurring over the past 30 years.

“Gibair wishes to express an unreserved apology to the 114 passengers affected by the outcome of this error as well as to EasyJet and Gibraltar Airport Terminal Ltd.”

A spokesman for Gibair said: “Everyone in the company is extremely sorry that our efforts to achieve excellence in all that we do, fell below what the airlines we serve and their passengers expect of us.”

The statement concluded: “Although this is a very unusual and isolated incident, Gibair fully acknowledges that such an error is unacceptable. Therefore following a complete review of the luggage loading process and controls, Gibair has immediately set out to enhance and strengthen the checks and controls necessary to further eliminate the possibility of such an error re-occurring in future.”