New Eroski Food Dispensers Reduce Plastic Footprint

Written by YGTV Team on 19 December 2019 .

The Nautilus Project (TNP) launched the brand new food dispensers at Eroski City in Midtown early this morning.

TNP says this journey, that started two years ago, has seen the introduction of Gibraltar's first step towards major plastic reduction.



A further three TNP accolades are now owed for these sustainable changes:

Loose fruit and veg #Loose2Reduce

Paper and cloth bags #Plastic2Paper

Food dispensers #PlasticReduction

TNP congratulate Eroski Gibraltar on their “constant insight” towards reducing Gibraltar’s plastic footprint. A spokesperson said: “It is always a pleasure for TNP team to collaborate with Eroski as they set the standard across the board.”