Chief Minister Makes Christmas Donation To GibSams

Each year since coming into office in 2011, the Chief Minister has made a donation to a local charity rather than to send out official Christmas cards. This year’s beneficiary is GibSams.

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said: ‘In the two short years that they have been established in Gibraltar, GibSams have become a fundamental service for the community through their helpline, awareness and outreach programmes. I hope that this donation of £3,000 will be a small contribution to support their valuable and critical work. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank GibSams and their fantastic volunteers for everything they do, every day of the year, and send them all my best wishes.’

