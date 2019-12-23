First Extinction Rebellion Gibraltar Meeting This Friday

Written by YGTV Team on 23 December 2019 .

The first open meeting of the Gibraltar branch of Extinction Rebellion is scheduled for Friday 27th December at 2pm, at the Commonwealth Park bandstand. Lunch will be provided but attendees are encouraged to bring picnic-style food if they can.

A statement continued: “Everybody is welcome to participate in the meeting to find out more about Extinction Rebellion and to share ideas for the direction of the Gibraltar branch.

“There are several environment-related groups in Gibraltar (which we wholeheartedly support and with whom we shall march with) but having a chapter of this growing international movement in Gibraltar can have a significant impact on raising the alarm on the climate crisis.

“Extinction Rebellion is structured horizontally, meaning that there are no official leaders or hierarchies. Anybody of any background can contribute as much or as little as they choose. All ages are affected by this crisis and every voice will be empowered to speak up.

“The climate emergency unites us towards a common goal which is above party politics, and anybody of any party-political affiliation is welcome to contribute as an individual. Extinction Rebellion is not, and will never be, a party standing for election. We are developing three simple demands, however, which we hope MPs will sign on to.

“Gibraltar’s unique geography and political relevance can be used as a strength in communicating the climate emergency, an issue which does not stop at a nation’s border. We will welcome representatives from Spanish Extinction Rebellion groups at this meeting to talk about areas of joint interest, such as the CEPSA refinery that has polluted our communities for generations.

“If you are concerned about environmental issues, locally or globally, we want to hear from you.

“Any questions can be asked on our Extinction Rebellion Gibraltar social media pages. Please get in touch with us and we will respond right away.”