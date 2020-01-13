GGCA Supports Customs Officers' "Difficult Role" In Smuggling Operations

Written by YGTV Team on 13 January 2020 .

The GGCA has said it supports HM Customs membership in the difficult role they undertake in apprehending suspected smugglers.

A statement from the GGCA follows below:

The Executive Committee understands that this sort of illicit activity is primarily carried out late at night and early in the morning. Furthermore, smugglers consistently undertake this criminal behaviour with an “at all costs” attitude, with no intention to stop when Customs Officers attempt to apprehend them.

We would like the general public to understand that, if it were not for the relentless efforts of Custom Officers to control the nocturne smuggling trend, the criminal activity would escalate, resulting in an unsafe and undesirable environment for our whole community. Therefore, the GGCA would like to express its support for its Custom’s membership vis a vis the difficult and dangerous duties undertaken, especially after last week’s incident where an Officer was injured as a consequence of chasing suspected smugglers.





