First Speakers Announced For GPLM Conference Next Week

Written by YGTV Team on 15 January 2020 .

The Gibraltar Pro-Life Movement (GPLM) have announced the first two speakers for their inaugural conference next week.

They are:

Dr Eileen Reilly

Dr. Eileen Reilly is a Consultant Gynaecologist and Obstetrician at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Scotland. Eileen was educated at the University of Glasgow and while she worked abroad for a number of years, has returned to her native Scotland. Eileen has been vocal on the issue of considering both patients - mother and baby - while ensuring mothers receive all necessary treatment in pregnancy. Dr Reilly will speak via a video link.

Stephane Yeo

Stephane runs GPLM’s CareLink program because she believes it is “imperative for the welfare of our youngsters, women and families that we do not follow other nations into a culture of death but support life from beginning to end.” As a Gibraltarian who spent some years abroad, she sees the importance of “retaining and nourishing Gibraltar’s community spirit, values and unity that is something not seen everywhere.”Stephane believes that Gibraltar has always been a caring and giving society and that as a community we can support those with needs both the babies and mothers.

The conference’s theme is 'Creating a Village - Supporting mother and baby'.

The event will take place on Tuesday, 21st January at Grand Battery House. The event will commence at 4.40pm (doors open at 4pm)

Refreshments will be served and all are welcome, however pre-registration is essential. Anyone wishing to attend can register here: https://chooselife.gi/creating-a-village/