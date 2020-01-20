William Serfaty Shield Essay Competition

Written by YGTV Team on 20 January 2020 .

Last year the Gibraltar Heritage Trust and Rotary (Gibraltar) launched an essay competition within all local secondary schools to honour the memory of the late William Serfaty who was a lifelong Rotarian and member of the Trust.

Aimed at the Year 8 cohort, the competition will take the form of a shield and a £100 cash prize to be presented at the annual Rotary Awards in March/April each year.

A statement from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust follows below:

To enter, students have been asked to write a short piece on the following prompt: ‘You can travel back in time to any period of Gibraltar’s history. Tell your story on any aspect of life, events or situation during your chosen period.’

The story must be fact based, although application of imagination is encouraged. Entries should be illustrated as appropriate and can an individual or group effort but there is only one prize to be awarded. Maximum of 1,000 words.

The competition is open to all members of the Year 8 cohort across Bayside, Westside, Prior Park and the Hebrew High School and the deadline for entries is 13th February.

For further information is available from the School’s History Department or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.





