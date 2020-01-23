Blockchain Technology And Opportunitiy For Gibraltar With Coinsilium Gibraltar, Indorse & RSK/IOV Labs

Written by YGTV Team on 23 January 2020 .

At the end of this month Start Up Grind Gibraltar will be holding a discussion on “How big can Blockchain Technology become and what is the opportunity for Gibraltar?”.

A statement follows below:

At the end of this month and to kickstart the new decade SuG Gibraltar will feature some of the most prominent startups in the Blockchain technology sector.

The discussion “How big can Blockchain Technology become and what is the opportunity for Gibraltar?” will cover what the future holds for Blockchain technology, adoption, education, business and Gibraltar as the jurisdiction of choice hosted by Coinsilium, Gibraltar.

Honourable Minister for Digital Services, Financial Services & Gaming Albert Isola MP will deliver opening remarks.

Coinsilium Group, the blockchain focused investor advisor and venture builder joined the NEX Exchange in 2015 as the world's first IPO of a Blockchain Technology company. In 2019 the company launched its Gibraltar based operating subsidiary, Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Ltd.

Now firmly established in Gibraltar, Coinsilium is delighted to host this event showcasing two of their most significant partnerships and investments in the blockchain technology sector IOV Labs and Indorse.

Participating in the discussion are Diego Gutierrez Zaldivar, CEO of RSK & IOVLabs, Gaurang Torvekar, CEO of Indorse and Malcolm Palle Chairman of Coinsilium. They will be covering the opportunities and challenges

facing start-ups in the blockchain technology sector and asking the important questions; what advantages Gibraltar offers start-ups and businesses in the blockchain technology space and what is the scale of the opportunity for Gibraltar?

Date: Tuesday 28th January 2019

Time: 6.00 pm

Venue: Sapphire Bar, Sunborn Yacht Hotel

More Info: https://www.startupgrind.com/e/m6gr9h/






