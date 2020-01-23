HMS Medway To Visit Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 23 January 2020 .

HMS Medway, a Portsmouth-based vessel, will arrive in Gibraltar tomorrow as part of a scheduled, routine visit.

HMS Medway is being forward-deployed to Atlantic Patrol Tasking (North), a mission which focuses on providing reassurance to Commonwealth and British Overseas Territories in the Caribbean, disrupting the flow of smuggled narcotics and supporting humanitarian relief efforts. HMS Medway will relieve RFA Mounts Bay who has been on patrol for three years.

The second of five new River-class offshore patrol vessels, HMS Medway is designed for counter-piracy, anti-smuggling, fishery protection, border patrol, counter terrorism and maritime defence duties.

The latest batch of OPVs built for the Royal Navy are faster and bigger, providing enough space for a flight deck and accommodation for 50 additional personnel. The flight deck is large enough to support the Fleet Air Arm’s Wildcat and Merlin helicopters.