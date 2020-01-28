11th Joint Ministerial Council Takes Place In London

Written by YGTV Team on 28 January 2020 .

The eleventh meeting of the UK-Gibraltar Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) took place in London yesterday afternoon.

This will be the last meeting of the Council before we leave the European Union at midnight next Friday.

The Gibraltar delegation was led by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and included the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, as well as the Attorney General Michael Llamas, the Financial Secretary Albert Mena and the Directors of Gibraltar House in London and in Brussels, Dominique Searle and Daniel D’Amato.

The United Kingdom team was led by Minister for Europe Chris Pincher MP and included Minister at the Department of International Trade Connor Burns MP and representatives from a number of different UK Government departments.

The two Governments discussed our exit from the European Union as well the negotiations on the future relationship. There was also an update on contingency planning issues.

The structure of the JMC is the highest inter-governmental forum between the two Governments in respect of our departure from the European Union and it has worked extremely well. There was a willingness to continue this format going forward.





