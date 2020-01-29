John Mackintosh Hall To Open On Saturdays

Written by YGTV Team on 29 January 2020 .

The Ministry for Culture and Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) have announced that as from this Saturday 1st February, the John Mackintosh Hall will be opening every Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

This is part of an initiative to increase the use of cultural facilities, reflecting the growing demand in Gibraltar.

CEO of GCS Seamus Byrne stated, "At GCS we strive to effectively serve the community, and where possible, improve our services. We are confident that this initiative will add to our ambition by significantly extending the availability of our facilities to the general public throughout the year. Facilities such as our meeting rooms, rehearsal rooms, exhibition spaces, and public library and reference rooms will all be available for use."

The Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes said, "I remember as a child using the John Mackintosh Hall Library on Saturday mornings. Adding time at the weekend to access this and other facilities will I am sure help the community in expanding the many cultural activities in which so many are involved."

GCS can also confirm that as from Monday 3rd February the new opening times for the public library during weekdays are: 9am to 7pm.

Any bookings to the John Mackintosh Hall facilities can be made by calling the Hall's reception on telephone 200 75669 from Monday to Friday between 9am to 4:30pm, or by emailing GCS at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.