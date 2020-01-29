Multi-Agency Exercise On The North Mole Tomorrow

Written by YGTV Team on 29 January 2020 .

A live, multi-agency exercise will take place during tomorrow morning (Thursday 30th January) in the area of the North Mole. This routine exercise will test contingency plans for the LNG terminal and allow emergency services and relevant agencies to practice their response arrangements.

The public may see increased numbers of emergency services vehicles (some using flashing light and sirens) on our roads but there is no need for any alarm. No disruption is expected to routine Port operations or to members of the general public.