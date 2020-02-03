Prof Clive Finlayson To Deliver ‘The Ghosts of Time’ Lecture

Written by YGTV Team on 03 February 2020 .

Professor Clive Finlayson will be delivering his inaugural lecture as a Beacon Professor at the University of Gibraltar on Thursday 6th February.

In his talk, Professor Finlayson retraces his footsteps in a lifetime of exploration, taking us through unimaginable journeys across the vastness of time from the fragmentary world of human origins, through the dark worlds of the Ancient Greeks to those of life forms that have stood the test of time. Archaeology, history, anthropology, evolution, ecology and heritage all merge in this world of the known, the unknown and the unknowable.

Beacon Professors are unique to the University of Gibraltar and the title is symbolic of their role. The appointment of Beacon Professors is overseen by a University Professorial Appointments Committee, which is made up of academics drawn from international higher education institutions. The appointments process is rigorous and transparent and includes expert independent external review of any applicants’ suitability for appointment.

Describing himself as a naturalist with an interest in many different subjects, Professor Clive Finlayson is the Director of the University of Gibraltar’s Institute of Life and Earth Sciences and Director of the Gibraltar National Museum and of the Gorham’s Cave Complex UNESCO World Heritage Site. He is also Adjunct Professor at the University of Toronto (Canada) and Visiting Professor at Liverpool John Moores University (UK). He is an Elected Member of the European Academy.

The free event starts at 19:00 on Thursday 6th February, simply register online at unigib.edu.gi