GSLP Pays Tribute To The Late Lucio Randall

04 February 2020

The Gibraltar Socialist Labour Party has reacted to the announcement of the death of GSLP member and former Parliamentarian Lucio Randall.

The Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Party, Pepe Baldachino, said: "The death of Lucio Randall has greatly touched the Executive and membership of the Gibraltar Socialist Labour Party. Lucio was a Member of Parliament for the GSLP between 2003 and 2007. He had been a member of the party since its formation and was elected Treasurer of the party after he left Parliament. Lucio had been a trade unionist and had worked closely with Sir Joe Bossano and Juan Carlos Perez in the 1970s in industrial struggles in those years and later as head of Gibtelecom whilst the GSLP was first in government."

The founder of the GSLP, Minister Sir Joe Bossano said: "Lucio was a friend from the seventies and a supporter in trade unionism, in the Party, in our first stint in government and later also in Parliament as one of our MPs. He was someone who represented the generation of Gibraltarians that took control of Gibraltar and stepped up professionally and politically when we needed them to. He was a true Gibraltarian who never hesitated to work with me on anything on which I asked for his support. He enjoyed the respect of people throughout Gibraltar, across the political spectrum and divide."

The leader of the GSLP and Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: "Lucio was a great friend and support in the years we sat together in Parliament. He was a stalwart defender of the principles of the GSLP and a passionate Gibraltarian who loved our nation. I remember vividly attending his home on a Sunday evening with Sir Joe and Juan Carlos Perez to ask him to stand for election with us in 2003. He did not hesitate to agree, picked up his car keys and made his way down to Headquarters to start fighting the election from that moment. He never looked back and brought a gravitas and maturity to our slate that was hugely valued by our membership and the electorate as a whole. I also value and remember Lucio's personal support to me and recall him taking me to one side after the 2007 General Election, which Sir Joe has said was his last as leader, and telling me I had his full support if I chose to seek the leadership of the party. He was a lovely guy. A gentleman. He leaves a great legacy in the work he did in trade unionism, telecommunications and in Parliament. I express the condolences of the Party to Tere, Sean, Maite and the rest of their family."