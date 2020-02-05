Unite Concerned About Endash Redundancies - 20 Employees Lose Their Jobs

Written by YGTV Team on 05 February 2020 .

Unite the union says it is concerned about redundancies at Endash, a locally-based building contractor.

About 20 employees of the company have reportedly been made redundant “overnight”.

Unite claims that the company is declaring itself insolvent to avoid paying the workers the statutory redundancy minimum pay they would normally be owed. In such a case, the redundancies would be covered by the Government’s Insolvency Fund.

A spokesperson said: “Unite must condemn the lack of responsibility shown by Endash, who have failed to set aside financial reserves to cover for such a situation. A responsible firm would have ensured to have enough funding to cover for their own redundancies.

“Unite last year publicly highlighted the growing concern regarding the influx of unscrupulous employers within the construction industry and the impact it was having on our members and workers in general. As foreseen the current scenario encountered by our members in Endash is a perfect example.”

Unite says that “urgent attention” is needed from Government to prevent any current and future precarious situation in order to stop any employer from “using loopholes within the law” to evade keeping to their contractual requirements.

YGTV understands that the affected workers are filing a complaint against Endash at the Employment and Training Board and that workers are also owed payment of a week in hand.