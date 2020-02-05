Ian Peate Appointed To Visiting Professor At Northumbria University

Head of the School of Health Studies Professor Ian Peate has been appointed Visiting Professor by Northumbria University Newcastle.

Ian has been recognised as a leader and advocate of nursing and nurse education for over 30 years.

He has national and international recognition.

Professor Peate took up the role as Head of Gibraltar’s School of Health Studies in 2013. He is also Visiting Professor at St George’s University of London and Kingston University London, and was appointed Visiting Senior Clinical Fellow with the University of Hertfordshire in 2018. In 2016 he was awarded an OBE for his services to nursing and nurse education, and in 2017 was awarded Fellowship of the Royal College of Nursing FRCN.

Professor Peate commented: “I was honoured and humbled to have received the award of Visiting Professor at Northumbria University, Newcastle, particularly as the award comes in the year that nurses celebrate the bicentenary of Florence Nightingale’s birth and as the WHO make 2020 the year of the Nurse and Midwife. I look forward to cementing my relationship further with Northumbria University Newcastle. This is a special award that fills me with much joy; nursing is at the heart of everything I do.” He added, “this is recognition of how important nursing and nurse education are to nations and those individuals who we have the privilege to offer care and support to. I work with an outstanding team of people at the School of Health Studies, the Director of Nursing Mrs Sandra Gracia and the whole nursing workforce at the GHA who provide me with much support and encouragement as we all strive to enhance care provision and care outcomes.”

Dr Ron Coram, Principal of the School of Health studies, commented, "I am delighted by Ian Peate’s appointment as a Visiting Professor, extending his links with Northumbria University Newcastle where his expertise greatly enhances our reputation on the international stage.” The Minister for Health and Care, the Hon, Paul Balban said, “I wish to Congratulate Professor Peate on this great achievement. We are delighted with this announcement. His appointment offers an opportunity to widen our international networks; we will benefit from a collective vision, a range of expertise and knowledge as we all work toward developing service provision nationally and internationally.”