Miss Gibraltar Recruitment Now Open

Written by YGTV Team on 07 February 2020 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services is inviting young women to sign up to the 2020 Miss Gibraltar Pageant.

A statement follows below:

The Pageant will be held on Saturday 6th June 2020 at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre and its organisation this year is spearheaded by Gibraltar Cultural Services and Gibmedia.

Contestants must be aged between 17 (as at 6th June 2020) and not more than 26 years old (as at 31st December 2020). The first 10 contestants to sign for the Pageant will each receive £500. The winner of the Pageant will represent Gibraltar at the Miss World Pageant, later in the year.

Prizes are:

Miss Gibraltar £2,000 cash

£3,500 clothing allowance Participation at Miss World 2020

1st Princess £1,000 cash

£500 clothing allowance

2nd Princess £500 cash

£500 clothing allowance

The Production Team are encouraging young women to use this as a platform to express and challenge themselves and not miss out on a positive and rewarding experience. It will also provide entrants with an opportunity to be involved in a unique production with a great team of experienced and talented professionals from the entertainment & fashion industry.

Entry forms are available from the John Mackintosh Hall at 308 Main Street. For further information please contact the Miss Gibraltar Office on telephone on 20067236 or e-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Recruitment will commence as from Monday 10th February 2020

Closing date for entries is on Friday 28th February 2020