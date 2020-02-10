Minister Isola Leads Series Of New Business Development And Other Meetings In London

Written by YGTV Team on 10 February 2020 .

Minister Albert Isola is in London this week where he is leading a series of new business development meetings with financial services firms and advisers.

Minister Isola is accompanied by the Finance Centre Director, James Tipping, and Gibraltar Finance senior executives Michael Ashton, Paul Astengo and Tim Haynes.

The visit is a continuation of the Think Business Think Gibraltar campaign started last September and will be focusing on our unique relationship with the United Kingdom.

The meetings include presentations to law firms, major accountancy firms and regulatory consultancies. Minister Isola will also be meeting with officials from HM Treasury and the Foreign Office, as well as making time available for press interviews during the week.

Minister Isola said, “The United Kingdom is Gibraltar’s key partner in terms of new business development for the Rock with over 90% of our ‘passportable’ business such as insurance being delivered into the UK. With the added benefit of a Tax Agreement with the UK, we have a key message to deliver and reinforce; the one thing that is certain as we face the end of the transitional period post-Brexit is that there will continue to be a reciprocal single market in financial services between Gibraltar and the UK come what may.”

Also included in this week’s schedule is a reception on Wednesday 12th February, hosted by the Minister, for Gibraltarians in London working specifically in financial and professional services. The Gibraltarians in London identified so far work in such diverse areas as, for example, insurance, banking, funds management, credit analysis, hedge funds and the law. They will all be briefed on current issues and invited to join a new network supporting Gibraltar Finance’s work in business development in the UK.

Minister Isola returns to Gibraltar on Friday.





