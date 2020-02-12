RGP To Hold Recruitment Open Evenings

Written by YGTV Team on 12 February 2020 .

As part of their current recruitment process, the Royal Gibraltar Police are hosting two Recruitment Open evenings at the IPA Club situated next to Central Hall.

These will take place between 6pm and 7.30 pm on Thursday 13th and Wednesday 19th February.

The RGP Training team will be available to answer any questions and provide an insight into the recruitment process and a career as a Police Constable.

The event will also be streamed live on the RGP Recruitment Facebook page for those unable to attend.

Further information can be found on the RGP website - police.gi or by contacting This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The closing date for applications to be received is the 28th February.