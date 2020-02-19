Order Of The British Empire Gibraltar Association Annual General Meeting
The Annual General meeting of the OBE Gibraltar Association was held on Tuesday 18 February at The King’s Chapel music room.
The following committee was elected;
Chairman Richard Labrador MBE MStJ
Secretary Dilip Dayaram Tirathdas MBE JP
Treasurer Marcus Killick OBE
Committee members John Caetano OBE
Jean Penney BEM
Mary Sene Hon BEM
Emily Adamberry Olivero MBE
Albert Langston MBE JP
Joseph Chiara MBE KStJ
Auditors Mesod (Tito) Benady MBE
Albert Langston MBE JP
Following the meeting those present enjoyed refreshments prepared by committee members Mrs Jean Penny BEN and Mrs Mary Sene BEM.