Order Of The British Empire Gibraltar Association Annual General Meeting

The Annual General meeting of the OBE Gibraltar Association was held on Tuesday 18 February at The King’s Chapel music room.

The following committee was elected;

Chairman                                Richard Labrador MBE MStJ

            Secretary                    Dilip Dayaram Tirathdas MBE JP

            Treasurer                    Marcus Killick OBE

            Committee members     John Caetano OBE

                                                Jean Penney BEM

                                                Mary Sene Hon BEM

                                                Emily Adamberry Olivero MBE

                                                Albert Langston MBE JP

                                                Joseph Chiara MBE KStJ

            Auditors                       Mesod (Tito) Benady MBE

                                                Albert Langston MBE JP

 

Following the meeting those present enjoyed refreshments prepared by committee members Mrs Jean Penny BEN and Mrs Mary Sene BEM.

 

 

