Order Of The British Empire Gibraltar Association Annual General Meeting

Written by YGTV Team on 19 February 2020 .

The Annual General meeting of the OBE Gibraltar Association was held on Tuesday 18 February at The King’s Chapel music room.

The following committee was elected;

Chairman Richard Labrador MBE MStJ

Secretary Dilip Dayaram Tirathdas MBE JP

Treasurer Marcus Killick OBE

Committee members John Caetano OBE

Jean Penney BEM

Mary Sene Hon BEM

Emily Adamberry Olivero MBE

Albert Langston MBE JP

Joseph Chiara MBE KStJ

Auditors Mesod (Tito) Benady MBE

Albert Langston MBE JP

Following the meeting those present enjoyed refreshments prepared by committee members Mrs Jean Penny BEN and Mrs Mary Sene BEM.