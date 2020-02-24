18th Gibraltar International Dance Festival

Written by YGTV Team on 24 February 2020 .

The 18th Gibraltar National Dance Festival was recently organised by M.O. Productions at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre between 19th and 22nd February 2020. The overall winner was Alanna Bonavia from Mediterranean Dance School.

A statement follows below:

The event that is affiliated to the British Federation of Festivals and the Gibraltar National Dance Organisation saw 224 dancers from England, Gibraltar and Spain participate in various dance categories throughout the 9 sessions.

The overall winner and main prize was awarded to 20-year-old Alanna Bonavia from Mediterranean Dance School, Gibraltar, for her Jazz Solo. Out of the 101 soloists, seven were selected by the adjudicator Jill Redford to perform in the grand final. Bursary finalists included local dancers Faye Gomez, Janis Jackson, Taylah Phillips, Sophie Crosskey, Chenille Brown and Amy Wink.

Overall Winners are as follows:

M.O. ProductionsBursary Award - Alanna Bonavia from Mediterranean Dance School, Gibraltar

M.O Productions Best Female Dancer of the Festival - Amy Wink from Stylos Dance Studios, Gibraltar

M.O Productions Best Male Dancer of the Festival - Nathan Villalba from Stylos Dance Studios, Gibraltar

M.O. Productions Sussex Award - Nathan Villalba from Stylos Dance Studios, Gibraltar

M.O. Productions Best Choreography Award - Martina Tessaro from Escuela de Danza Martina Tessaro, Spain, for her Adult Large Group ‘Michael Jackson Tribute’

Lawrence Robles Award For the Most Promising Dancer - Stella Bossano from JF Dance, Gibraltar

Festival Organiser, Alfred Rumbo said: “We are delighted by the support received from everyone who has taken part. We are pleased with the high standards and quality of dance achieved and maintained throughout the nine sessions of the festival.

“We will continue to create a platform for dancers to be able to develop their artistic abilities and participate in what is such an educational experience. We do hope to be able to organise the event, for many more years to come.”

Photos by Mark Galliano Photography





