Community Care Directors Write To All Community Officers And HCA Recipients

Written by YGTV Team on 25 February 2020 .

The Directors of Gibraltar Community Care Limited are writing to all recipients of the Household Cost Allowance (also known by some as ‘the three monthly cheque’) and existing recipients of payments from the charity under the Community Officer Scheme. The letter from the directors to its existing beneficiaries is entitled ‘COMMUNITY CARE IS SAFE’.

In their letter the directors note that there seems to have arisen some confusion amongst recipients of the Household Cost Allowance of Gibraltar Community Care Ltd (GCC) arising from the changes the directors are considering making in respect of Community Officers to prevent “abuse” that they have detected.

The directors tell the existing beneficiaries that they want to be clear with them that these changes do not affect their Household Cost Allowance at all.

A statement continued: “Additionally, the directors make clear to those that are already receiving payments as a Community Officer that their entitlement will not change. What the directors also say in their letter is that they are considering changing the criteria for future applicants for the Community Officer scheme because of the abuse they have detected. They further confirm that they will make future announcements about those changes in due course.

“Finally, the directors say that they have written their letter to all existing beneficiaries of the charity to fully and completely reassure them that as existing recipients of the Household Cost Allowance or as existing beneficiary of the Community Officer scheme, their payments of the will not change or be affected negatively in any way whatsoever, and will be paid as usual on time without any interruption and that there is no issue whatsoever to be concerned about.

“The directors have provided for any queries or questions to be referred to them by mail or email and they have thanked recipients of their letter for taking the time to read it to get themselves fully informed and thereby avoid becoming inadvertently concerned, when there is no reason to be worried at all about the continuation of payments.”