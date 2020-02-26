Marie Martinez To Retire After 35 Years Of Service

Written by YGTV Team on 26 February 2020 .

British Forces Gibraltar has announced the retirement of Marie Martinez from the MOD after 35 years of service.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Marie started work in the Ministry of Defence (MOD) as a Casual Clerical Assistant (CA) in December 1984. At the time, she was told not to make herself comfortable as the Dockyard was closing down and the future was nebulous - 35 years’ service has proved that wrong!

Marie first worked in the former Principal Supply and Transport Organisation (Naval) (PSTO(N)) for four years before moving into the budgeting world in early 1989. Promoted to EO in November 1991, Marie remained within the Budgets area until January 2004 when she transferred to the Library at HMS ROOKE.

Here Marie became a qualified para-professional in the Library and Information field and spent many a happy day processing books, preparing competitions for our younger readers, preparing learning opportunities and ensuring the Joint Education Library and Information Centre (JELIC) was the best learning environment it could be. The Library sadly closed its doors in 2013, and Marie was instrumental in achieving the gifting of the contents (both books and shelving) to HMGoG for inclusion and use in the John Mackintosh Hall Library. The JELIC became the Joint Education Centre and moved to Devil’s Tower Camp in 2016, becoming the Joint Education and Training Services (JETS) in the wake of the Op Model re-organisation.

The Ops Model provided opportunities for the MOD workforce and in 2017 Marie was promoted to HEO, taking over the position of manager of the JETS. Marie held this post until her retirement in January 2020. She has relished these last three years, with the highlight of JETS achieving notable success in the field of Functional Skills for Command personnel.

Marie joins her husband Kevin, in retirement and they plan to travel as long as health and finances permit.