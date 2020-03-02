Minister For Justice And Equality Concluding Consultation Process On Parental Alienation

Written by YGTV Team on 02 March 2020 .

The Minster for Justice and Equality, Samantha Sacramento, commenced a consultation process on relationship breakdown following public concerns of parental alienation in some cases.

Since the consultation process began in January this year, Minster Sacramento and her team, a panel from the Ministry of Equality have seen almost 50 individuals who have shared their story. Members of the legal profession have also asked to participate in the process.

Meetings continue to be scheduled for the month of March and anyone still interested in participating in the consultation process before it concludes should contact with the Department of Equality by Friday 6th March on email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by calling 20046253.

The public are reminded that the aim of the consultation is to hear individuals’ experiences to see if there have been systematic failures or that procedures can be improved and that the panel will not get involved in individual cases.

The Minister for Justice and Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said: “The impact of a divorce or separation on children tends to be the biggest concern of any parent. The consultation process so far has been an extremely sensitive and emotional experience and I am very thankful for everyone’s trust in explaining the situation that they have gone through. Everyone who has attended to date has expressed their views in a precise and clear manner thereby making the consultation process to date transpire in a respectful, constructive manner. So far, this consultation process is highlighting the needs, wants and expectations of stakeholders so that the process of separation or divorce is as little distressing as possible for both parents and children.”