SDGG Announce Dates For Gibraltar Fair 2020

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) has said that arrangements are under way for the annual Gibraltar Fair which will take place at last year’s site in Queensway, from Saturday 22nd August to Sunday 30th August 2020.

The events are being organised by the SDGG and works on the sites will commence shortly to make way for this year’s Fair. Gibraltar Cultural Services are collaborating and assisting the SDGG to ensure the smooth running of all events.

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group is also inviting applications from Registered Charities, Clubs, Associations and Commercial Entities, who may be interested in setting up a stall, run a small catering stall or a bar facility at this year’s fair.

In addition, the SDGG invites application for the running of the Family Pavilion. Application must include a detailed programme of entertainment to be provided, with signed confirmation of the participation of the artists. Applications must include a detailed breakdown of accounts. Entrance to the pavilions must be free of charge.

The relevant sets of conditions and charges are available from the Gibraltar Cultural Services Events Department, at 308 Main Street on telephone 200 75669 or e-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Applications should reach GCS by no later than Tuesday 31st March 2020.





