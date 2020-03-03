Gibraltar Music Hall Of Fame Announces Two New Inductees

Written by YGTV Team on 03 March 2020 .

The Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame has announced Pepe Noguera and Victor Bashery as their two new inductees.

A statement from the Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame follows below:

In 2017 the Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame idea was born and in almost three years since it's formation, we have been truly blessed to have had the support from Gibraltar Cultural Services as well as HM Government of Gibraltar

We are very proud to announce our third and fourth Inductees. Later this week we will be announcing another two Inductees.

Pepe Noguera and Victor Bashery.

We would like to thank both their families for supporting and assisting in making this a reality.

