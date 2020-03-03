GSD: We Must Heed Advice Of Health Professionals

Written by YGTV Team on 03 March 2020 .

The GSD says it notes the one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Gibraltar and the confirmation by the Director of Public Health that the GHA is moving from the containment phase to mitigation.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

It is clear given the globally connected world within which we live that Gibraltar could not escape the spread of the virus. We must continue to ensure that as a community we heed the advice of our public health authorities and ensure that we exercise all hygiene recommendations and protocols issued by the GHA. We trust that the contingences and advance preparations made will be able to quickly trace those that the individual may have come into contact with since arriving back in Gibraltar.

Shadow Health Minister, Elliott Phillips MP said: "Now that COVID 19 has reached our shores we must all as a community do what we can to support the GHA and health professionals in mitigating the risks associated with the spread of the disease in particular in relation to those with pre-existing conditions, the vulnerable and the elderly. We all have an individual responsibility and duty to comply with all recommended hygiene protocols and advice being issued by our health organisations. We would strongly urge all public sector and private sector employers to do what they can to disseminate parallel health information to their employees in respect of hygiene protocols. Finally we wish the individual concerned a speedy recovery and those responsible for his/her care all the very best"





