Gibraltar Tourist Board Road Show In Edinburgh

Written by YGTV Team on 04 March 2020 .

The Gibraltar Tourist Board (GTB) held a successful road show in Edinburgh, Scotland on 3rd March.

The event was held specifically to promote the start of flights on 31st March from Edinburgh to Gibraltar, operated by easyJet.

The event, held at the Balmoral Hotel, attracted forty one agents from the Edinburgh area. During the evening agents were able to meet with Gibraltar’s industry partners from the UK and The Rock in order to learn more about the destination.

Working alongside the GTB were easyJet, Blands, the Rock Hotel, the Elliott Hotel, Sunborn Gibraltar, M H Bland, Edinburgh Airport, Fred Holidays and Osprey Holidays.

Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, who was not able to travel to the event due to important Government business said: “The start of flights from Edinburgh is excellent news for Gibraltar as it will deliver business to the hospitality, tourism and retail industry. This event follows on from three other successful shows in London, Manchester and Bristol a few weeks ago. I am particularly grateful to those industry partners from the UK and Gibraltar who make the effort to work alongside the great team at the GTB at these events.”