Chief Minister Meets Top UK Gynaecologist

Written by YGTV Team on 05 March 2020 .

Today, the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, met with Dame Lesley Regan DBE, a British gynaecologist who is Professor and Head of Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust at St Mary's Hospital, and Deputy Head of the Division of Surgery, Oncology, Reproductive Biology and Anaesthetics at Imperial College London.

Also present were her assistant Stephen Hall, Chandrika Balachandar the GHA’s Consultant Gynaecologist and Isobel Ellul representing the ‘Gibraltar for Yes’ campaign.

Mr Picardo said, “It was good to hear from one of the leading scientific and health experts on the subject of abortion. Dame Lesley is the most eminent and well qualified of all the visitors to Gibraltar who have addressed us on the issue of abortion and her views are highly persuasive. I encourage everyone to register to vote and to go out and vote YES on 19th March to support commencing the Government’s Act to allow abortion in certain defined circumstances.”