Government Launches Transport Advisory Committee

Written by YGTV Team on 06 March 2020 .

Vijay Daryanani, Minister for Business, Tourism and Transport yesterday launched the Transport Advisory Committee which was announced during December 2019. The first meeting was held at the Finance Centre Boardroom, situated at Suite 761 Europort.

The Minister will use this Working Group to seek advice on Transport and Traffic related matters and their views on the workings of the Transport and Traffic Commission.

The Working Group will be chaired by the Minister and consists of representatives from different sectors of the community, associations and the members of the public.

The Minister for Business, Tourism and Transport, Vijay Daryanani said: “I look forward in working with this committee which largely involves members of the public and offer them an opportunity to participate in the decision making in relation to Traffic and parking in Gibraltar. At the end of the day it is all about what people want.”





