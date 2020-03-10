Loreto Convent School Celebrate World Book Day

Written by YGTV Team on 10 March 2020 .

Last week, students at Loreto Convent School celebrated World Book Day.

A statement from Loreto Convent School follows below:

Thursday 5th March, Police Crime Scenes appeared across the school site as pupils were put through their literacy skills to read clues to solve the crimes. During the morning there was a book and cake stall where children could purchase a treat to read or a bite to eat. Our youngest children in Early Foundation Years were read stories by our Librarians and staff acted out various roles to make the stories come to life. Middle school children were given a class reader quiz to test their knowledge. This day would not be possible without the hard work and dedication by the Loreto Librarians.