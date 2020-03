Tessa Pace Signs Up For Mrs Gibraltar

Tessa Pace has signed up for the Mrs Gibraltar contest. She’s the third contestant since recruitment started.

Name: Tessa Pace



Age: 26

Why have you decided to sign up?: Participating is an opportunity to show that all women are women regardless of size, height or weight ... it is a way to promote self-confidence, I represent all those women that trust themselves and that there is beyond that of a body.